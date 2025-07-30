Homeowner with Farmers Insurance hit with 381% annual premium hike

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A longtime customer of Farmers Insurance is facing a nearly 400% increase in her yearly homeowner’s insurance premium.

Debby Kirkwood got a bill from the insurer for $13,163.00 last month.

“Initially, I thought oh, they must have made a mistake,” Kirkwood said.

In 2024, the retired public defender’s home insurance premium was $2,375.00. She was shocked to learn the bill she received a few weeks ago wasn’t an error.

“I told them I've been a good customer. I've been with you for 17 years and never filed a claim. I have my life insurance with you. I have my auto insurance with you.”

The Fallbrook resident said her insurance premiums have increased by 900% since she purchased her home in 2019.



A spokesperson for Farmers Insurance said while the company was unable to comment on specific cases, insurance rates are determined using several factors, including historical loss data, wildfire risk and construction type of structures.

“These and other factors, combined with inflation adjustments, are reflected in customer rates. As every home is unique, we are unable to comment on the risk exposure of neighboring properties. It’s important to understand rates are designed to reflect risk level,” said Carly Kraft, in a prepared statement.

Kirkwood, who lives in a gated seniors community, said she and her husband have taken steps to mitigate fire risk to their home, which is located a quick drive from the Fallbrook fire station.

“We have a sprinkler system that will go off if there's a fire. We have six different hoses hooked up in our back and front yards. So, if there's a fire, we can water everything down.”

Amol Brown/Team 10 Debby Kirkwood told Team 10 Investigator Austin Grabish that since 2019, her homeowner's insurance premiums have risen by 900% in cost.

Kirkwood is the latest resident hit by a skyrocketing insurance premium to contact Team 10 looking for help.

In 2023, we reported on one landlord’s nightmare trying to get coverage for his rental properties after he was suddenly dropped.

In May, an Escondido senior told us his annual premium went from $900 to $3,600 when he had to join the California FAIR Plan after losing coverage from his insurer.

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara’s office said work is underway to improve the state’s insurance crisis.

“The system isn’t working. It hasn’t been working for decades. That’s why we are building a path forward. We have to first address availability and then address affordability. It’s unrealistic to promise that prices will go down overnight. But with Commissioner Lara’s sustainable insurance strategy, we are building a system where people pay for coverage they can actually get—not just be pushed onto the FAIR Plan with higher premiums and limited protections,” said Madison Voss, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Insurance.

Kirkwood said she can’t afford to pay the $13,163.00 premium due in a few weeks and is now scrambling to find another insurance carrier.

“I'm on social security and a pension, and my husband works for the county, so we're not rich.”

If she can’t find another company to insure her, she said she may have to move out of her dream retirement home or join the FAIR plan.