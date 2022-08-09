Homeland Security to stop enrolling people in 'Remain in Mexico' program

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Texas district judge on Monday vacated his ruling, issued last year, that stopped the Biden administration from ending the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program.

Hours after the ruling, the Department of Homeland Security announced they'd stop enrolling people in to MPP; the reaction from San Diego immigration advocates was quick.

"Very happy to hear that the administration is committed to ending the implementation of the Remain in Mexico," said Dulce Garcia, a local immigration attorney and DACA recipient.

The program implemented by former President Trump is commonly known as "Remain in Mexico," and it forces people to wait for their asylum court dates in Mexico, instead of in the United States.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Majorkas said MPP has "endemic flaws, imposes unjustifiable human costs and pulls resources and personnel away from other priority efforts to secure the border."

Garcia said efforts can now turn back to things like drugs on the border.

The DHS memo from Monday night goes on to say that people currently enrolled in the program, in Mexico, will be disenrolled when they return for their next court date.

The department said they will continue enforcing Title 42, as required by another court order, meaning those hoping to seek asylum will still be turned away, due to public health concerns.

DHS officials said more information will be available in the coming days and that for now, those enrolled should follow the directions on their court documents.

ABC 10News reached out to Republican Rep. Darrell Issa for comment on the ruling, but his office did not respond as of the publication of this story.