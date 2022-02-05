Home invasion leaves one man injured

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Robbery detectives are investigating a home invasion Saturday where two men assaulted a 31-year-old man in the North Park neighborhood of San Diego.

Police were called at 10:44 p.m. Friday to 3821 Arizona St. after a man the victim had recently met came to his apartment, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect was accompanied by another man and they forced their way into the apartment, Heims said. Both men were armed with guns and demanded property from the victim. When the first suspect went to search the bedroom the second suspect and the victim began fighting.

The victim was struck in the head during the fight and both suspects ran from the apartment, Heims said.

The gun used to strike the victim was a BB gun, police said.

It was unknown what if anything the suspects allegedly stole.

The suspects are described as Latino men wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information related to this home invasion is asked to call 858 552-1700 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

