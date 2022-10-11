Home care workers asking for better pay and benefits

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego home care workers are demanding higher pay. They are calling on the county to make changes before the end of the year.

The county’s In-Home Support Services (IHSS) program provides long-term care to the elderly or those who are disabled throughout San Diego. Workers say they are helping these community members survive, now it’s time for the county to do the same for them.

“We deserve respect,” says home care worker Sabrina Bishop. “We deserve higher pay. We deserve better benefits.”

Dozens of workers gathered outside of the County Administration building Tuesday morning. Some San Diego leaders were also there as workers called on the County Board of Supervisors to increase wages and benefits for providers who care for some of our most vulnerable community members.

The workers are often faced with the daily tasks of feeding, bathing, and dressing those in need.

“Your work has allowed senior citizens and folks with disabilities to remain in their homes, to have dignity in their lives, and To be able to avoid costly nursing homes,” says San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

Workers are paid $15.50 per hour.

There are nearly 32,000 home care workers in San Diego county but the Union group, UDW Local 3930, says more is needed. The low wages are preventing people from signing up.

“In the state, this is very important, 1.8 million hours of care are going unmet in our county each year,” says UDW Local 3930 Executive Director Doug Moore. “That amounts to over 2,000 seniors and people with disabilities who must go without the care that they desperately need each month.”

The union says their contract is coming up at the end of the year.

Following Tuesday’s rally, members attended the Board of Supervisors meeting to have their voices heard.

“So if we can't afford to feed our children on $15.50 an hour, how in the hell do you think we are going to be able to pay our rent and our mortgages?” says Bishop.

No action was taken drug the Board of Supervisors meeting but workers believe this opened the door to better communication and letting county leaders know what they need moving forward.