Holidays pose dangers for pets -- Here's what to know

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Pet owners should beware of holiday plants that are toxic to pets and take other precautions to keep dogs and cats merry during the holidays, the spcaLA advised Monday.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles offered a list of tips to both new and seasoned pet "parents," highlighting the surge in pet adoptions during the pandemic.

Many holidays foods and decorations can pose a danger to pets. Toxic plants include poinsettias, holly, mistletoe and hibiscus. Chocolate can also be deadly, while turkey with gravy and other fatty foods can lead to pancreatitis in pets.

Other tips include:

-- Keep tiny decorations and tinsel that look appetizing out of reach;

-- Use ribbon or yarn instead of potentially harmful metal hooks to hang ornaments;

-- Deck the hall with tape and cord covers to avoid animals chewing through cords;

-- Carefully place candles that can be tipped over by curious animals; and

-- Never give pets leftover bones, which can splinter and be fatal.

In addition, the spacLA warned, more holiday visitors can mean a greater risk of pets escaping from their homes.

To avoid heartbreak, spcaLA recommends always keeping a collar with I.D. tags on your pets. Microchipping pets also allows authorities to more easily reunite lost pets with their owners.

During holiday parties, pets may prefer a quiet, closed room with a cozy bed, favorite toys and soft music. That way, pets will be less stressed and unable to accidentally escape out the front door during the festivities.