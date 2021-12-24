Holiday COVID-19 rules for local churches

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV ) — One year ago, seats for Rock Church Christmas Eve services were empty, and of course all due to COVID-19.

"Last year Christmas Eve was all online," says Rock Church Pastor Lisa Penberthy.

However, over the year, things have changed a bit with vaccinations, and because of that, Rock Church will now hold Christmas services indoors for patrons to attend. At the same time, Pastor Penberthy says it is still safety first.

"We have made provisions for online services for people who need an extra layer of safety, and in-person because we are grateful for the opportunity to gather."

In a statement released by the Catholic Diocese of San Diego, Auxiliary Bishop John Dolan says in compliance with a new state mandate "they are expecting all faithful to wear a mask for indoor services regardless of vaccination status."

At Rock Church, they are recommending masks for all regardless of vaccination status.

"Coming through the door, if you are not vaccinated, you are supposed to be in your mask," says Pastor Penberthy. "If you are vaccinated you have the option, and we just ask you to follow the guidelines."

At Rock Church, they will not be checking for vaccination cards at the door, but the hope is everyone will comply with the rules. Pastor Penberthy says safety is an emphasis, but COVID-19 is not the main focus.

"We are focusing on the Christmas season, we are focusing on why we gather, and who we come to worship when we gather."

