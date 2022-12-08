Holiday bridge lights celebrate 34 years in San Diego neighborhoods

KGTV (SAN DIEGO) — Driving over a freeway bridge, or under it, in neighborhoods like North Park or City Heights during the holiday season in San Diego is always a little bit more colorful.

Thousands of lights are strung up along the bridges over the 805 and 15.

"We're very proud of it. We have a fun history, and every year we're happy when they go up again," said Jackie O'Connor.

O'Connor was there when the lights first started going up 34 years ago.

She's a part of the El Cajon Boulevard Business Improvement Association — the organization behind the lights.

"When we started, we sat in our office and screwed in all the little lights and had a wonderful time," O'Connor explained.

Back in those days they would also hang them themselves. Now, she says they get help from the city and Cal Trans.

The project has also expanded to include nine bridges in total, with the help of other local business associations, including Adams Avenue and North Park.

"It sparks a happiness in them that they want to share with other people," said O'Connor.

The association estimates at least 3 million drivers on the freeways and surface streets see the lights every year.

You can see them every night from now until early January.