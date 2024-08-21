Hit-and-run driver who fled scene near Balboa Park is dead following pursuit, SDPD says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A driver is dead following a pursuit that started near Balboa Park Tuesday night.

The San Diego Police Department said the pursuit of a driver in a grey Toyota started at 7:31 p.m. at 2300 blocks of Pershing Drive after he fled the scene of a hit-and-run.

According to police, the driver then entered westbound traffic on State Route 94 from Interstate 15 South, but he died after he could not negotiate a sharp turn on SR-94 and drifted.

Police also said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.