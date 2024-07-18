Watch Now
Hit-and-run driver shears fire hydrant, causes geyser on College Area street

Posted at 8:05 AM, Jul 18, 2024

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A search was launched for a driver who crashed into a fire hydrant on a College Area street and drove off, leaving behind a geyser shooting gallons of water about 40 feet into the air.

Witnesses told San Diego Police that a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck struck a hydrant in the 6600 block of Montezuma Road, near El Cajon Boulevard, at around 3:45 a.m. The truck then fled the scene in an eastbound direction.

Because of the sheared hydrant, gallons of water shot into the air and left a wet mess on the roadway.

It took about 15 minutes for emergency crews to turn off the water.

While a detailed description of the truck was not available, police believe the vehicle most likely sustained damage to its front side.

