Hit-and-run crash on I-15 in north San Diego County sends border agent to hospital

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Border Patrol agent was taken to the hospital after what Customs and Border Protection officials described as a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning in northern San Diego County.

Customs and Border Protection officials told ABC 10News the incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 15 near Rainbow.

Officials confirmed an agent was struck by a vehicle and later hospitalized. The agent was in stable condition as of Monday morning, officials said.

CBP officials did not provide any additional details, but the agency noted the California Highway Patrol responded to the incident and is leading the probe.

The incident and investigation prompted the closure of northbound I-15 lanes during the morning commute hours.