Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hit-and-run crash on I-15 in north San Diego County sends border agent to hospital

items.[0].image.alt
Caltrans
i15_border_agent_hit_run_caltrans_121321.jpg
Posted at 9:18 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 12:18:04-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A Border Patrol agent was taken to the hospital after what Customs and Border Protection officials described as a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning in northern San Diego County.

Customs and Border Protection officials told ABC 10News the incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 15 near Rainbow.

Officials confirmed an agent was struck by a vehicle and later hospitalized. The agent was in stable condition as of Monday morning, officials said.

CBP officials did not provide any additional details, but the agency noted the California Highway Patrol responded to the incident and is leading the probe.

The incident and investigation prompted the closure of northbound I-15 lanes during the morning commute hours.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE

CLICK TO DONATE