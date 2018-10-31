Hit and Run crash near Balboa Park's Haunted Trail

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Police are looking for a driver involved in a two-car crash that injured pedestrians Tuesday night.

The crash happened at the corner of Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street near Balboa Park. One couple said they were headed to the Haunted Trail at Balboa Park and were waiting to cross the street when they saw two cars headed for them.

“I just saw the headlights going towards me, and if I didn't dodge that car, I would have been pinned on that tree. When I fell on the floor I saw that car slam on that tree,” one of the pedestrians said.

Police say a white Toyota was headed south on Sixth Avenue and as it was crossing the intersection of Laurel Street, it was hit by a blue Honda that was making a left turn onto Sixth Avenue. The driver of the Toyota stayed on scene, but police say the driver of the Honda took off.

Officers did not have a very description of the driver, and it’s unclear if there were passengers in their car.

Police say three people were transported to the hospital. All had minor injuries.