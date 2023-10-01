Hillcrest thrift shop helps parents pay for children's hearing aids

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Whitney Smith has a glowing review for the volunteers at a thrift shop in Hillcrest.

"They just care. Caring is the number one thing we need in the world, from everyone," said parent Whitney Smith.

They were able to help get her Smith's son, Jeremy, a hearing aid soon after he was born.

"Being in the predicament we were in, not getting him a hearing aid at such a young age... I was in tears," she says.

Jeremy suffered from significant hearing loss in his right ear, and the device would have cost $3,000. Many insurance companies do not cover hearing aids for kids.

The thrift shop on University Avenue is run by the nonprofit Assistance League of Greater San Diego. All proceeds go to eight philanthropies, including the organization's loaner hearing aid program.

"The more kids we can get hearing aids on, the better," said Carol Fischer.

Fischer is the chair of the loaner hearing aid program, which lends hearing aids to families who need them. She taught kids who suffered from hearing loss for over 30 years.

"It was very frustrating to have a child lose a hearing aid. They sat in class with no hearing aid. It was wrong. Then COVID hit, and teachers were wearing masks, so the children could not lip read because they were wearing a mask," said Fischer.

The program has given out about 45 hearing aids. More than 200 volunteers run the thrift shop. It’s similar to a department store.

"We have five people who work in the store when we are open, which is Wednesday through Saturday. It is full service here. We help find the people the things that they need," Fischer added.

"This makes me feel like God is real. He creates people who care about others," said Smith.

Senate Bill 635 is making its way through the state legislature. It would require insurance companies to cover the cost of hearing aids for children.

Gov. Gavin Newsom would need to sign the bill by the middle of next month in order for it to become law.

For more information about the hearing aid program in Hillcrest, follow this link.