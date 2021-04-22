Hillcrest church unveils green plan for future on Earth Day

HILLCREST, Calif. (KGTV) - The University Christian Church in Hillcrest unveiled their green plan for the future Thursday, as their way of celebrating Earth Day.

Their sustainable efforts start on the roof of the sanctuary. One side is covered in solar panels, providing the church power from the heavens. They flipped the switch Thursday, turning them on for the first time.

Senior Minister Caleb Lines said a grant gave them the opportunity to install the panels.

Their mission to go green only starts on the roof, Lines said they are working to retrofit their church so it is environmentally sustainable, and are creating an environmental hub where five non-profits will collaborate to combat climate change: Bike San Diego, Climate Action Campaign, San Diego 350, San Diego Coast Keeper and Surf Rider San Diego.

One issue they are targeting is how to put pressure on major utilities to transition from fossil fuels to greener alternatives.

Lines said they also provide low-cost child care, affordable housing and are doing their small part to fit into President Joe Biden's ambitious clean energy plan.

Biden's plan kicked off Wednesday with a set of Executive Actions setting goals for government sectors to transition to clean energy. Those goals are 100% clean electricity by 2035 and net-zero emissions economy-wide by 2050.

"I think confronting the way that the atmosphere has been degraded by emissions and the way that organizations are converting to gas and electric power. So I think doing small things like converting to solar power, those who can, make a big difference," Lines said.

The church is still working to get funding secured from the state and city for their plan and the programs will start once that happens.