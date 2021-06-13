Hiker airlifted from Cowles Mountain, possibly heat related

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A hiker was airlifted to safety by the San Diego fire department helicopter at Cowles Mountain Sunday.

San Diego Fire Department sent a crew to the Cowles Mountain at Navajo Road and Golfcrest Drive around 2:50 p.m. after a call about a hiker in distress.

Crews located the hiker and determined the person was suffering from a heat-related issue.

The person was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Joll and their current condition is unknown at this time. The victims age and identity was not immediately available.

San Diego Fire officials are reminding the community to stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool while outside.