Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hiker airlifted from Cowles Mountain, possibly heat related

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Raedle
FILE
Sky-high prices for air ambulances hurt those they are helping
Posted at 4:36 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 19:36:30-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A hiker was airlifted to safety by the San Diego fire department helicopter at Cowles Mountain Sunday.

San Diego Fire Department sent a crew to the Cowles Mountain at Navajo Road and Golfcrest Drive around 2:50 p.m. after a call about a hiker in distress.

Crews located the hiker and determined the person was suffering from a heat-related issue.

The person was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Joll and their current condition is unknown at this time. The victims age and identity was not immediately available.

San Diego Fire officials are reminding the community to stay hydrated and find ways to stay cool while outside.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR GROUP TODAY

Join Our Group