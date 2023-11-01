Highland Fire smoke to affect San Diego County's air quality

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Highland Fire raging in Riverside County is impacting the air that San Diego County residents breathe.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued an Air Quality Alert for the county’s inland areas, and another alert was set to start on Wednesday at 2 p.m. as more smoke from the Highland Fire makes its way south.

The alert is set to expire by 10 a.m. Thursday, the NWS said.

Residents in Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, and Poway may be exposed to smoke and ash, and that exposure could lead to serious health conditions, especially for those with respiratory issues such as lung disease or asthma.

Christine Shuttleworth takes her two dogs to Wells Park in El Cajon every morning. Although they're enjoying their time outside, Shuttleworth knows it’s limited.

“I know at my age -- I'm 70 -- the smoke is not good for me,” Shuttleworth said.

Shuttlesworth added, “I’m just so surprised because Temecula seems so far away. But with Santa Ana winds it could be horrible.”

El Cajon resident Michael Gomez is also surprised, telling ABC 10News, “It’s not even that bad right now, is it coming this way?”

Gomez said he feels comfortable playing basketball until the air quality worsens. He said he’ll go inside once his asthma starts to flare up.

“Close the windows, make sure my air conditioner is on,” Gomez said.

Shuttleworth said she’ll find ways to play with her dogs at her home and to load them up with treats.

“It’s hard for them because I can’t explain it to them," Shuttleworth said. "They’re smart, but they’re not that smart.”

The NWS advised residents to do the following if they smell smoke:



stay indoors

keep windows and doors closed

use air conditioners or air purifiers

avoid fans that bring in outside air

considering wearing a mask if you have to go outside

As of late Wednesday morning, Cal Fire said the Highland Fire has burned 2,487 acres and was 15 percent contained.