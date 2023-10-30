High wind warning takes effect for parts of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A high wind warning is in effect for parts of San Diego County Monday, with gusts up to 60 mph possible in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The high wind warning will be in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday in the San Diego County valleys and mountains including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, Julian and Pine Valley.

East winds from 20 to 25 mph with gusts between 40 and 50 mph are expected in those areas. Isolated winds to 60 mph are possible in the windiest passes and canyons early Monday morning.

The NWS recommends using extra caution when driving, especially those in high-profile vehicles, and securing outdoor objects.

A fire near Campo burned 2 acres and was stopped at around 7:30 Sunday. The Miller Fire caused the closure of the right lane of eastbound Interstate 8, according to reports from Caltrans and CalFire.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.