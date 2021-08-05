High temperatures linger around San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Heat advisories and warnings for much of San Diego County remain in effect through Thursday as the above-normal heat continues this week.

In Ramona, temperatures reached the high 90s Wednesday afternoon.

“August and September are hot, the first two or three weeks of October, very hot,” said Robert Bradley, who owns Ramona Family Naturals Market.

Bradley said the hot weather is nothing new, and he doesn’t mind it; however, it does slow down business.

“Around lunchtime, this patio would be 15 to 20 people sitting out here,” he said, referencing a quiet patio outside of his grocery story Wednesday. “Two things slow us down in the weather, heat, and rain. So when it’s hot, it’s not as nice to sit out here; it’s not as comfortable to sit out here.”

While the heat continues to blanket a lot of the county, San Diego Gas and Electric has planned power outages in place for required repairs to equipment, updates, and especially wildfire mitigation in high-risk areas. There are a couple of outages planned for Ramona this week.

“I think generally people are used to it being in the backcountry, especially when they do rolling blackouts or if the winds start blowing, you know your power is going to go out, and you just deal with it.”

Ramona resident, Andrew Crouthamel, said he has lived in Ramona for 17 years and experienced many outages. While he dodged them this time, they are to be expected here.

“It’s pretty much the norm nowadays, but SDG&E they do a good job of letting us know when it’s going to happen and everything like that, so it’s pretty reliable,” said Crouthamel. “Luckily for us, we’re going on vacation tomorrow, so it won’t bother us whatsoever.”

When outages do happen, Bradley said he is also prepared to keep his business running.

“We don’t have 100 other stores to offset the sales for one day, so we’re in big trouble if we lose sales, so we have to make it work, we figure it out,” he said. “We just keep all of our refrigerators closed and all of our freezers we tape them off. And we ring people up manually, just get a calculator out, and we just do our best to serve our customer as much as possible.”