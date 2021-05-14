High Tech High senior connects families through the love of reading

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The pandemic has not stopped some local high school students from getting out and making a difference, and that would best describe High Tech High student Mara Juergensen.

The high school senior has partnered with the non-profit organization Reading Legacies to help nursing home grandparents connect with their grandchildren through reading.

"One of the branches of the work that they do is called the Grandparents Story Books Program, which is about helping grandparents and grandchildren strengthen their rapport through books."

Mara, who is also a girl scout, then came up with a great idea for her scout Gold Award project. With Reading Legacies in mind, she came up with a way to connect grandparents and grandchildren who are separated either by distance, or even the pandemic.

"Recording grand parents reading a children's book, and then sending the video to their grand children and families. They get to watch, and it doesn't matter where in the world they are. The videos will hopefully build a love for reading with their grand children."

Reading Legacies loved Mara's project idea which also included a living legacy message or story from the grandparents to their grandchildren

"I encourage them to share a life story or a little memento they want their grand children or future generations to hear about. That was a little personalized touch I enjoyed listening to when I was recording them."

