High surf, flood advisories issued amid rainfall in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego was expecting rain this afternoon and into the evening, with a possible break in the weather Sunday, followed by more widespread rain and possible thunderstorms Monday.

A high-surf advisory and a coastal flood advisory were in effect this weekend for San Diego County, with breaking waves up to 7 feet and minor coastal flooding expected, according to the National Weather Service.

The high-surf advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday, with the largest surf on west-facing beaches. High tide on Sunday at La Jolla will be over 5 feet.

The coastal flood advisory will be in effect until 2 p.m. Sunday, and will include Cardiff and Seaside State Beaches, portions of Del Mar, La Jolla Shores, Mission Beach and Imperial Beach. Flooding of lots, parks and roads with only isolated road closures is expected.

Officials advised that inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Beach erosion is also expected, according to the NWS.

``It will be a rainy one, with showers increasing from NW-SE this morning and afternoon,'' the NWS' San Diego area office posted on X Saturday morning. ``More heavy and widespread showers (and isolated t-storms) will be possible this evening and overnight.''

The San Diego County Fire Department reminded the public that free sandbags are available here.

Sunday's San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf height from 4 to 7 feet, sets to 8 feet and a west swell from 270 degrees.

High temperatures in the San Diego area were expected to be in the low 60s Saturday and Sunday and into the early part of next week, before warming up to the mid-60s with clear skies next weekend.

Mountain highs will mostly be in the 50s, and desert highs were expected to be in the low 70s Saturday before dropping into the 60s over the next few days.

Overnight lows were expected to be in the 50s in the San Diego are, the upper 30s to low 40s in the mountains, and the upper 40s and low 50s in the deserts.

Wet conditions might linger into Tuesday, with warmer conditions coming in by Wednesday and continuing through Friday, the NWS said.

