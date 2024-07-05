High surf and rip currents expected as thousands pack beaches for 4th of July

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Officials warned swimmers about the possibility of high surf and rip currents as San Diego beaches get busy for the holidays.

“It’s the most packed we’ve ever seen it,” said Tor Morrissey, who is visiting the area with his family from Washington, DC.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in place for the coastline starting Thursday morning and lasting through Sunday afternoon, with the possibility of waves up to 7 feet.

Along with high surf, the beaches experienced some coastal cloud cover before temperatures warmed up by the afternoon.

“For me, this weather is perfect. We’ve got a great sea breeze, and you get protection from the sun a little,” said Doug Lito.

“Water’s warming up, it’s so nice,” added Brian Dunham, a frequent local swimmer.

Given current conditions, Dunham offered a word of advice: “Don’t go deeper than your waist, keep your feet planted on the ground…that’s the best thing I could tell you.”

With beaches extra crowded, officials also recommend swimming near a lifeguard, especially if you have young kids, to ensure everyone has a safe holiday.