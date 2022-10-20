High-speed chase suspect leads police from San Diego to LA, arrested at LAX

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A motorist who led authorities on a chase from the San Diego area to Los Angeles Thursday was arrested following a standoff with law enforcement personnel on a street overcrossing near Los Angeles International Airport.

The incident began shortly before noon, when authorities in San Diego County began chasing the suspect, apparently for a traffic violation, according to the California Highway Patrol and broadcast reports.

The chase led into Los Angeles County, and to the area of World Way and Century Boulevard, where the vehicle stopped and the man got out on an overcrossing.

Shortly after 1 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department personnel were sent to the 6200 block of West Century Boulevard on a report of a "man threatening to jump after (a) CHP pursuit. Possibly armed with knife."

Firefighters reportedly set up an air cushion designed to protect someone in a fall, and traffic was routed away from the area as a precaution while law enforcement personnel worked to take the man into custody.

The LAFD announced about 2:45 p.m. that the suspect had been taken into custody. No further details on the suspect's identity were released.

The LAX reported that flights were not impacted during the standoff, but traffic was heavily delayed while authorities worked to take the suspect into custody.

