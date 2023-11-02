High-speed chase on SR-94 ends in crash in South Park neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two people were detained after leading San Diego Police officers on a high-speed chase on state Route 94 and into the South Park area late Wednesday night.

At around 10:30 p.m., SDPD officers tried to pull over a car on westbound SR-94 for speeding, but the driver refused to stop.

The driver then increased speed and exited on 30th Street in South Park as officers pursued.

The car darted through the neighborhood before it crashed into a parked SUV as it tried to make a turn in the 1400 block of Dale Street.

With officers and a K-9 unit surrounding the vehicle, the male driver and a female passenger got out and surrendered without incident.

ABC 10News learned police are working to determine if the car was possibly stolen.