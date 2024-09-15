High-speed chase on I-5 leads to crash involving police vehicles, driver arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A high-speed chase on Interstate 5 late Friday night resulted in a crash involving a California Highway Patrol (CHP) unit and a San Diego Police Department (SDPD) vehicle. The driver of the fleeing car has been taken into custody, authorities said Saturday.

The incident occurred around 10:49 p.m. on Friday when a CHP unit on I-5 northbound, just south of State Route 905, spotted a white BMW lose control and stop in the traffic lanes.

An SDPD patrol car with emergency lights activated approached the BMW, but the driver sped away, CHP said.

The BMW fled onto the SR-905 transition but crashed shortly after. During the chase, the CHP unit and another SDPD vehicle responding to the scene were also involved in a crash.

All officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The BMW driver was arrested, officials said.

The CHP San Diego Area is investigating the crash. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the CHP San Diego Area at (858) 293-6000.