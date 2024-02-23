High-speed chase ends in San Diego neighborhood with abandoned car, no arrests

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A high-speed chase that began in the Barrio Logan area early Friday morning ended with a car abandoned and no arrests.

At around 2:20 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers attempted to pull over a black Mercedes-Benz sedan for speeding on northbound state Route 15 near Main Street.

However, the car did not stop, and the driver instead sped away.

CHP officers pursued the Mercedes as it reached speeds up to 100 mph on the freeway and into downtown San Diego.

After the car entered the Stockton area, the car reached a dead end at 33rd Street and J Street, prompting four to six occupants to ditch the vehicle and run away through a nearby tunnel.

With the help of San Diego Police, CHP officers searched the neighborhood for the group but they were not located.