High-speed chase ends in driver's arrest in east San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A driver who led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase across San Diego County was taken into custody after surrendering at a gas station parking lot in El Cajon.

Just after 7 a.m., San Diego Police responded to an incident in the City Heights area in which a man threatened another person with a gun near 38th Street.

When officers arrived, the man accused of making the threat fled the scene in a white SUV.

The SUV proceeded to lead various law enforcement officers on a pursuit into the East County and then towards Kearny Mesa, entering and exiting the freeways several times and reaching speeds of up to 90 MPH.

At around 8:20 a.m., the SUV made its way back towards the East County, exiting in El Cajon and speeding on surface streets, The SUV entered an ARCO gas station at 503 N. Mollison Ave. and then struck a parked car before coming to a stop.

The driver got out of the SUV with his hands up and lay on the ground as officers with guns drawn approached to take him into custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.