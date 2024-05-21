High school, college coaches recall Xander Schauffele's tenacity miad PGA Championship win

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Xander Schauffele's former high school and college coaches are celebrating his first major championship victory at the PGA Championship on Sunday. Schauffele secured the win in dramatic fashion, rolling in a birdie on the final hole for a one-stroke victory.

“He doesn’t give up. He wins. He’s a winner," said Todd Wilson, whose first year coaching at Scripps Ranch High School came during Schauffele's senior season.

“He’s just a good guy. That’s what’s cool about it. He’s just a good person," said Ryan Donovan, the longtime head coach at San Diego State University (SDSU).

Donovan was glued to the television to watch Sunday's final round. When Schauffele found himself with a five-foot putt to win, it reminded Donovan of a game he's always played with his Aztecs teams, including during Schauffele's three years at SDSU.

“Every tournament we go to, we do a 5-6 footer that we all have to make before we can go have dinner, breakfast, lunch, ice cream, whatnot. And we put that pressure on them. And I’m like, 'this is our team putt. He’s going to make this.'”

Wilson said his television lost the signal just as Schauffele was about to take the final shot. When the signal returned, Schauffele had his hands up in the air in celebration.

Wilson reflected back on the first time he saw Schauffele play for Scripps Ranch. “I’d played golf my whole life and I’d heard all the hype about Xander ... First nine-hole match I went to with Xander, we were at Singing Hills and he shot six-under for nine holes."

Schauffele would go on to win the state championship that year, played at the famous Poppy Hills course near Pebble Beach.

“He never gave up. He just kept getting better and better and better. His success happened a little quicker than I thought because usually it takes some time, it’s a process. But he didn’t waste much time after college. It’s just hard work and it’s dedication," Wilson said.

The victory at the PGA Championship is Schauffele's eighth victory on the PGA Tour.

He moves up to No. 2 in the World Golf Rankings for the first time in his career. Schauffele is the second native San Diegan to reach #2, following Phil Mickelson.

While Mickelson won 45 PGA tour events before moving to the LIV Golf Tour and has six major championships, he never reached No. 1 in the World Golf Rankings, as his peak coincided with that of Tiger Woods.

