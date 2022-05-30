High gas prices not stopping people's summer travel plans

MISSION BAY, Calif (KGTV) — Memorial Day Weekend marks the unofficial start of summer travel.

Campland on the Bay in Mission Bay is a popular RV destination for holiday weekends.

"Where else can you get weather like this except for San Diego," Marty Coyne said.

Marty and his wife drove nearly 140 miles from Imperial Valley to escape the heat.

"We consider Campland our second home," Marty said.

His RV runs on diesel, which currently averages at a record high of $6.62 in California.

He says he's glad Campland is relatively close.

"I don't think we're going to go too far beyond Campland," Marty said.

Daymond and Myra Allen also frequent the RV campground.

"It's just great to hang out with family and friends," Daymond said.

The couple traveled an hour and a half from Murrieta.

"It's a humbling experience when you go to fill up and see that you have a $300 gas bill, and you get maybe three-quarters of a tank," Daymond said.

But, the rise in gas prices is not stopping their summer travel plans.

The Allens said they look forward to hitting the road to spend time with family and friends.

"[We] just have to budget a little more for gas since it's about triple the cost," Daymond said.

Even if gas prices remain high, both couples said they plan to return to Campland for the Fourth of July.

