Here’s what not to put down the drain this Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This Thanksgiving you may have a lot of leftover grease from cooking that big turkey, but the City of San Diego wants to remind you of the potential dangers when you don’t dispose of that grease properly.

Fats, oils and grease should not go down the drain as they cool and coat sewer pipelines leading to blockages, messy spills and the need for costly repairs.

“You can save yourself from expensive plumbing repairs by always remembering to properly dispose of fats, oils and grease,” said Juan Guerreiro, Director of the City’s Public Utilities Department. “Keeping them out of your drains and sewer lines can protect both your home and the environment.”

Guerreriro says proper disposal of these substances is also better for our environment. The spilled sewage can eventually reach San Diego’s bays, rivers and beaches, causing unsafe conditions and temporary closures.

Here are some tips that you and your guests can be reminded of to keep those pipes flowing freely through the holiday season: