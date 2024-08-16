Helping students with disabilities transition back to school

San Diego (KGTV) — Going back to school can be fun for some kids, but the transition may not be as easy for others, including students with disabilities or special needs. Parents and educators shared ideas with ABC 10News Reporter Natay Holmes on making the shift back to the classroom less daunting.

“In preparation for getting him back into that routine and structure, a month before school starts, we’re getting back into that routine,” said Heather Bangalan, a mother.

Like most kids, her son Keenan enjoys being outdoors, but the thought of being back in the classroom doesn’t necessarily bring a smile to his face. Keenan started fifth grade on Tuesday, but Bangalan says the transition took a little more effort for him compared to his older brother.

At birth, Keenan was diagnosed with Down syndrome and bilateral sensory hearing loss.

“He is non-speaking, so he uses an AAC communication device, as well as his nonverbal skills, but he has no problem getting his points across," Bangalan said.

She said some things that have helped with Keenan’s shift from summer back to the classroom are:



Starting a routine: the earlier, the better;

Using visual aids: like a calendar or books;

Communicating with your child’s teacher.

“If parents have any concerns or questions, I really encourage them to reach out to their child’s teacher or, if they are unsure, their child’s principal,” said Heather DiFede, executive director of the East County Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA).

DiFede said the East County SELPA serves 11,000 students in the county with disabilities or special needs. She said heading back to school can be tough for some students.

“Those pictures we see on social media about the perfect first day of school, holding the perfect sign, and all going as planned are probably a little more edited than we think,” said DiFede. “I think families need to be prepared for the unexpected and maybe be pleasantly surprised when things go as planned.”

During this time, parents should also take a deep breath.

“Sometimes I put added pressure on myself because I feel like I could be doing a better job, but at the end of the day, I have to remember I’m just a mom too, and it’s OK,” Bangalan said.

DiFede said even if your child doesn’t have a disability, some of the ideas shared can be helpful for them as well.

