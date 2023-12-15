Help for those processing loss, grief around the holidays

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — For those processing grief or the loss of a loved one, the holiday season may be an especially overwhelming time.

“What we often don’t realize is that we actually use up more energy and end up feeling more pain…the longer we avoid the feeling,” said Greg Piken.

Piken is a marriage and family therapist with Oasis Counseling Group in Mission Valley. He helps offer a weekly support group this time of year for those grieving.

“I’m a huge believer in support groups because I think connection is the greatest way that we experience healing,” he said.

Piken lost his mother seven years ago from pancreatic cancer. He said watching his mother go through the process of dying from cancer was very painful.

"I found that as I was able to connect with other people, not only did I find hope that I would be okay again, I actually really found a lot of hope in putting my darkness into the light and putting my pain into purpose,” Piken said.

The holiday season, known for joy, can amplify feelings of sadness, loneliness, depression or anxiety as people try to navigate traditions without a loved one by their side, according to Piken.

“You think about the word tradition, right? It means something is traditionally happening, and when you remove such an essential person from that process, it really is something altogether different,” he said.

Piken says a good place to start is 211.org for those feeling overwhelmed.

“You can actually check through every kind of mental health crisis you might be experiencing…and any kind of support group that’s available will be on there,” he said.

Some of the resources offered at 211.org may be provided free of charge, according to Piken.

“When we see other people, maybe even just one step further along in the process that we are, it can remind us, 'oh, this person with a very similar story, actually did find a way to take a next step and this doesn't have to be my forever reality. I can find joy again. I can find meaning and purpose again'," Piken said.