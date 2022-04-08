Heat wave continues across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — San Diego County’s springtime heatwave will continue through the end of the workweek, pushing temperatures to record or near-record highs.

In Poway, temperatures reached the 90s by the afternoon Thursday, but that didn’t stop hikers from hitting the trails.

“I brought a liter of water in my camelback, and PNG electrolyte blend, and then extra water here, for on the way down,” said Anthony Biondo, an avid hiker who said he came prepared for the hot day.

Biondo said the breeze up and down Poway’s, Iron Mountain trailhead helped cool him off, though it was hot. He encouraged other hikers to come prepared if they plan on heading up the trails Friday and to know their limits.

“If you've never been on a trail before just pace yourself, you can always come back and push harder the next time,” he said.

The rising temperatures could mean more people seeing heat-related illnesses if they’re out in the sun for too long for work or leisure.

“Make sure we are well hydrated and try to avoid as much as possible, outdoors during the heat peak,” said Dr. Kaveh Bahmanpour, MD, Family Medicine, and Geriatric Medicine, Sharp Community Medical Group.

Dr. Bahmanpour said people with underlying health issues, the elderly, infants, and children are especially vulnerable during these heat waves- when it comes to heat strokes.

He said heat strokes happen when your internal core temperature reaches 104 to 105 degrees and your body can’t cool itself back down.

“Essentially it starts with a headache, being a little bit sleepy and not feeling well, lethargy, and then it could go all the way to nausea and vomiting,” he explained.

Other signs include when sweating has stopped but you’re still feeling hot, dizziness, rapid heartbeat, and confusion.

Bahmanpour encourages people to hydrate immediately, stay in air conditioning when possible, and seek medical care if they experience heat-related illness symptoms.

“One thing we must always keep in mind, you might not feel anything during those hours when you’re under the sun, the problem is after you go home, then you feel that you have a headache, you have body aches,” he said.

He also encourages people to check on their elderly neighbors during these hot days.

A significant cool down is expected by Saturday and into next week.