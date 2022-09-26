'It needs to be over': Heat returns to San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The sun is beaming over Yogurt Mill in El Cajon where the temperatures are expected to be in the upper nineties.

Buying frozen yogurt at his regular spot is Murph.

"This is just a great place to get out of the heat if you want to and enjoy some good yogurt," said Murph.

Serving up the treats behind the counter was Eva Moreno.

She has been working at the local shop off and on for six years and said business peaks when the heat arrives.

"Traffic around here gets pretty crazy. We are accustomed to having lines that wrap all the way down to the strip mall and I've even heard that sometimes it even takes about 45 to an hour when it gets really busy," said Moreno.

San Diego county's inland communities are under a heat advisory until Wednesday night, while the deserts are under a heat warning.

Frozen treats aren't the only way to escape the heat.

County health officials tell the community they can stay cool by wearing light, loose clothes, staying hydrated, avoiding unnecessary activities outside, and staying in air-conditioned areas during the hottest times of the day.

The county has over 90 cool zones open.

For people who are homebound without air conditioning- the county says you can call 2-1-1 for a ride to the nearest location.

As for Murph, he wants to know when we'll see some relief.

"It needs to be over, over and get to fall," he said after referencing the dry heat.

