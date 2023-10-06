Heat impacts on migrants' camped out near San Ysdrio border

SAN YSIDRO (KGTV) — In the middle of the fall heat wave migrants are still making the long journey to the United States.

Volunteers say about 400 migrants crossed our southern border overnight.

Not too many people camped out because most have been picked up by agents.

But you can see what's been left behind-- tarps that many were using as shelter from the sun earlier this afternoon.

The sun is shining over the San Ysidro border.

"Hot. So-so," said Ken, a migrant from Vietnam.

Ken and his two kids are escaping the sun by sheltering with tarps during yet another heat wave.

"The children don't like the hot," he explained.

He said his family made a three-month journey to our border from Vietnam.

Like many others we have spoken to from other countries, he said he is leaving because of the government in his home country.

"I want to come here for a life so a new life [to give] the kids a new life," said Ken.

For migrants camping out waiting to be processed by border patrol agents, the heat is dangerous.

There was a significant jump in heat-related deaths along the southwest border-- meaning Texas, Arizona and California

In the fiscal year 2021, 219 people died, while the year before 104 people died, according to CBP data.

Luckily, migrants in San Ysidro are they are being supplied with water and food by volunteers-- something that might curb that trend.

"Especially when we see that there are children- there are small children who can't decide for themselves about where they are at or how long they are having to wait here for border patrol to pick them up," said Pedro Rios, American Friends Service Committee.

Pedro Rios is with the American Friends Service Committee.

The group has gathered volunteers over the past few months to help migrants while they wait to be processed by agents.

They said during this heat wave, their supplies have been in higher demand.

"Our water reserve is probably at a quarter of what we should have it which means that these asylum seekers have been drinking much more water. They're being hit by the sun directly. There's not shade. We're just making sure we have enough to supply them during these next few days," said Rios.

We've reported in the past that these temperatures also create a risk for our border patrol agents, especially in our desert areas.

If you'd like to donate water or supplies to help the migrants camped out-- you can donate here.