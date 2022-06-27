Watch Now
Heat advisory in effect for parts of San Diego County

Posted at 9:24 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 12:24:53-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A heat advisory is in effect in parts of San Diego County until 8 p.m. Monday, according to reports from the National Weather Service.

High temperatures of 95 to 102 are forecast for San Diego County valleys, El Cajon, Escondido, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway.

Hot weather can cause heat illnesses. The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, avoiding midday sun if possible and checking on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles in hot temperatures.

It is expected to be slightly cooler on Tuesday and Wednesday.

An isolated thunderstorm on Sunday over southeastern San Diego County produced 17 cloud to ground lightning strikes and 94 in-cloud flashes in about 30 minutes from 7 to 8 p.m.

