Hearing postponed for man suspected of DUI crash that killed toddler in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - An arraignment scheduled for Wednesday for a man accused of a drunken hit-and-run crash that killed a toddler in City Heights has been moved to Friday.

45-year-old Margarito Vargas Angeles will answer to charges including murder, felony hit-and-run, and driving on a suspended license when he is arraigned Friday morning.

One-year-old Annaleeh Rodarte was killed on Saturday when police say the toddler wandered into Redwood Street in City Heights and was struck by a 1999 Toyota 4Runner. She later died at the hospital in her mother's arms. Neighbors tell ABC 10News they believed the driver to be speeding.

The child's parents and family members showed up at the downtown courthouse for the scheduled arraignment Wednesday hoping to face Angeles.

"We all came down to make sure that he sees all of our faces, to make sure that he knows that this little girl had people who loved her, that this little girl, has people regardless if she’s alive or dead, that are here to protect her and make sure that he got what he deserved," said the toddler's mother, Carina Rodarte. "Annaleeh was just a happy baby, she was full of joy… as soon as she enters a room, her little front two teeth, her sharp little teeth would just light up the room."

The family is raising funds through GoFundMe to give the child a proper funeral service. They will also be holding a food sale on Friday at 3132 1/2 Imperial Avenue at 10 AM. All proceeds collected will go to funeral expenses.

Annaleeh's parents want this tragedy to serve as an important lesson and reminder to all drivers to think twice before they get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

"Just stay home, order an Uber, you may think you’re ready to drive, you may think you’re capable to drive, but your mind is elsewhere," said Rodarte. "Just don’t do it, don’t do it."