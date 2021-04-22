Hearing held for North County woman whose murder conviction was reversed

SAN DIEGO (CNS/KGTV) -- A preliminary hearing for a potential new trial began Thursday for a former Valley Center resident who was convicted of murdering her husband and was serving a lengthy prison sentence.

Jane Dorotik, 73, was convicted in 2001 of murdering her husband Robert. She was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Robert Dorotik’s body was found Feb. 13, 2000 -- one day after his wife said he disappeared after going jogging in the Valley Center area, prompting her to report him missing.

Prosecutors said Jane Dorotik drugged her 55-year-old husband and killed him.

However, in April 2020, Dorotik was temporarily released from the California Institution for Women in Corona due to COVID-19 concerns. Her lawyers said because of her age and having an underlying medical condition, she was at risk of getting the virus.

On July 24, 2020, a judge reversed Dorotik’s conviction because of new evidence that could warrant a new trial.

Dorotik’s lawyers claim she was wrongly convicted based on false blood and DNA evidence.

The preliminary hearing is expected to last several days due to the number of witnesses.