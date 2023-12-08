Hazardous beach conditions raise concerns for Imperial Beach visitors

IMPERIAL BEACH, CA — A hazardous beach advisory is in effect for parts on San Diego County's beaches, including Imperial Beach through early Friday morning.

With rising waves comes rising concerns over contaminated water in the South Bay.

The "dangerous" pollution in the ocean from contamination flowing from Tijuana has been a problem for years.

"There are some mornings where you'll walk out to walk the dog and it is. It smells like you're in, you're in a dirty outhouse," said Stephen Bridge.

Bridge and his wife moved to Imperial Beach in 2017.

The couple comes out to Imperial Beach multiple times a week to eat a meal and enjoy the views, but it's not very often they get in the water.

"One of the reasons I came down here is so I could get in the water on a regular basis. I haven't been in the water in two months," said Bridge.

The hazardous beach advisory comes a day ahead of the State of the City Address on Thursday evening.

Bridge praised the Mayor of Imperial Beach, Paloma Aguirre, for being outspoken about the issue.

"So many of our representatives have gotten on board with trying to deliver the message to our local and federal government that now, we have the money, so start the work. Fix the problem," said Bridge.