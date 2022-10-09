Harvest Festival offers small business owners opportunity to make comeback after COVID-19 slowed sales

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Harvest Festival returned for its 50th year this weekend.

Inside are more than 100 small business owners making a big comeback after the pandemic slowed things down a bit for most of them

"Covid definitely changed things. We had to learn more about how to sell online. How to still communicate and stay in touch and stay relevant during the covid season," said Latesha Fields, We 805 South LLC.

Letisha Fields set up at the show for the first time this year.

"The heart of San Diego —as you can see 805 south is in the middle and our goal was to reach every culture and every person in every community in San Diego," said Fields.

The San Diego native used the festival as an opportunity to soft launch a new component of her business.

"Which is the heart of San Diego that’s a campaign where we’re going to be giving back to other organizations and businesses with their fundraising as well," said Fields.

Jordana Glenn is one of the event organizers.

She said this year the event isn’t quite back to what it was pre-pandemic when it generated tens of thousands of dollars yearly, but they are strategically sustaining it.

“There’s usually about 220 [exhibitors], but post-pandemic we had a lot of exhibitors retire, a lot moved out of state [and] a lot are just struggling to come back, said Glenn.

As for Fields, she thinks the show is going to help her grow.

"I believe it's going to help me boost a lot of clientele [and] get into areas that people don’t know I even exist," said Fields.