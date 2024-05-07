Half-cent sales tax measure on November ballot for more fire stations in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — Firefighters are pushing for more fire stations in Santee; a half-cent sales tax increase would pay for it.

“We need more fire stations and more firefighters. We have had two fire stations operating in this city since 1964,” said Justin Matsushita. He is the fire chief of Santee.

Matsushita said response times in many parts of the city can be eight minutes or longer.

“The issue really is that we have not grown with the city growth,” Matsushita said.

So, the firefighters have started a petition. It would raise money to build two new fire stations and upgrade their current facilities. It calls for increasing the city’s sales tax by half a cent for 15 years.

“The city does not have the money. In the past, they have tried creative means to get these stations,” said fire captain Patrick Henry.

Henry said that never happened. The firefighters need to get 6,000 signatures by May 17.

The firefighters are also selling calendars to raise money for their campaign, each costing $20.

They have already collected 5,000 signatures. With one thousand more, the proposal will be on the November ballot.

The firefighters will be at the Walmart, collecting signatures through May 17.