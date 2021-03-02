Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gunshot, knife wounds up in SoCal during pandemic, traffic injuries decrease

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
crime-scene-generic.png
Posted at 10:19 AM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 13:19:12-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Several San Diego hospitals participated in a UC Irvine-led study showing gunshot and knife wounds increased during the COVID-19 pandemic in Southern California, but injuries from traffic crashes were down, it was announced Tuesday.

UCI Health researchers reviewed 20,450 trauma patients who were treated at 11 Level I and Level II trauma centers in hospitals across seven counties -- including UC San Diego Medical Center, Sharp Memorial Hospital San Diego and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. The study, which the researchers say is the first large-scale analysis of the stay-at-home orders on trauma treatment, was published online in the Journal of Trauma & Acute Care Surgery.

"Our analysis identified a 21% increase in rates of penetrating trauma and a 24% increase in rates of gunshot wounds, but no significant increase in rates of suicide attempts or domestic violence that required trauma or critical care in the period after California's stay-at-home order was issued in March 2020," said Dr. Jeffry Nahmias, a UCI Medical Center trauma surgeon and the study's senior investigator with UCI Health surgery resident Dr. Eric Yeates.

Penetrating trauma is when a patient's skin is pierced by an object such as a bullet or knife.

"One potential explanation for this increase in penetrating trauma is a rise in economic and psychological pressures experienced during the pandemic," Nahmias said, acknowledging that the state's unemployment rate rose to 16% during 2020.

The researchers said the rise in these types of trauma sparked a "second pandemic."

The surgeon said other studies across the country indicated a boost in traumatic injuries stemming from suicide attempts and domestic violence, but added that the UCI study did not reflect that.

"These remain critical public health concerns, but our multi-center analysis did not bear out an increase, however, this study only captures the most violent incidents that would be seen at a major trauma center," Nahmias said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP