Gunshot grazes man's head in Otay Mesa West

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 34-year-old man was grazed in the head Wednesday by a gunshot when approached and confronted by a group of men while walking in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood, police said.

The man was walking in the 900 block of Beyer Way with his girlfriend at 3:33 a.m. Wednesday when they were approached by a group of about seven men and they began to argue, according to Officer David O'Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

"Someone in the group fired approximately seven shots at the victim," O'Brien said. "The victim sustained a graze wound to the head."

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, the officer said. His injury was not considered to be life-threatening.

The victim was unable to provide a detailed description of the suspects, O'Brien said.

Southern Division detectives responded and were investigating the shooting.

