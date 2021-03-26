Guns, drugs, and cash seized from Normal Heights home in SWAT raid

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- SWAT officers and narcotics detectives raided a Normal Heights home Wednesday and arrested two men after discovering 21 firearms, body armor, drugs, and more than $33,000 cash, authorities said.

Detectives were serving a search warrant at the home on 32nd Street near the Meade Avenue bridge over Interstate 805, according to San Diego police spokesman Lt. Shawn Takeuchi.

Officers arrested 38-year-old Troy Garland and 41-year-old Daniel Mancarella due to a two-month investigation by the Police Department’s narcotics unit, Takeuchi said.

Photographs showed the majority of the 21 guns officers seized appeared to be high-powered rifles, as well as a few handguns and what appeared to be at least two shotguns.

Authorities also found more 1,200 Adderall and Xanax pills, fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, Takeuchi said.

Garland was booked into the downtown Central Jail facing a slew of charges, including two counts of drug possession with intent to sell and 21 counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Mancarella also remained jailed Thursday without bail. Police said he was arrested on four felony warrants. Jail records showed he was booked on suspicion of four felony counts of burglary and one felony count of vandalism.