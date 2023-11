NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A search was launched for a person suspected of shooting a man on a National City street early Thursday morning.

National City Police said officers were dispatched to an area near the intersection of C Avenue and 30th Street due to a shooting reported just after midnight.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.

A description of the gunman was not available.