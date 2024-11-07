Gunfire in Mountain View neighborhood injures one person

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police are investigating gunfire in San Diego’s Mountain View neighborhood that left a man injured late Wednesday night.

Just after 10:45 p.m., San Diego Police officers responded to reports of at least 20 gunshots fired in an area near Elizabeth Street and Logan Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to his leg while in his vehicle. The victim was rushed to the hospital, but his condition was not immediately known.

Police said a bullet went through the window of a nearby home, into a bedroom where a mother and her baby were sleeping. They were not injured, ABC 10News learned.

Officers investigating the shooting discovered at least 20 shell casings littered on the street, about 200 feet from the home where the mother and baby were nearly struck.

Police are seeking surveillance footage from nearby residents to help identify the suspected shooter.