Group runs Rock N Roll marathon to honor loved ones who gave the ultimate sacrifice

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Rock-n-Roll marathon made its way back to San Diego Sunday morning.

Between 16,000 and 18,000 runners put on their best running shoes and took on the challenge.

Among the runners was a group Wear Blue: Run to Remember— a group that honors service members who’ve given the ultimate sacrifice.

“I’m running on behalf of my father-Major Joseph Jolly Haydon Jr," said Forrest Haydon. “I’m nervous but kind of excited to tackle something new in his name.”

Forrest Haydon is from New York and traveled to San Diego to run in his first marathon.

He said he trained for twelve weeks in remembrance of his dad.

"He would be very proud. I think. I would hope so. He did a lot of outdoor activities and he was very active," said Haydon. "We did a lot of active activities when we were younger. We traveled a lot and did a lot of races together as a family."

As he crossed the four and a half mile line, he ran passed a photo of his dad and a group waving flags

Haydon said he hopes when the crowd sees his shirt they think of those who died serving and how they can honor them.

Running and taking purposeful steps was his way.

"It's one of the most meaningful ways to honor those people by being able to accomplish new things and push yourself knowing that they are there backing you," he said.

The first runner to cross the marathon finish line was San Diego-native Kellen Blumberg. He finished in two hours and 28 minutes.

