Group protests Serra High School name change to Canyon Hills High School

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A local group is taking a stand against the San Diego Unified School District board decision to change the name of Serra High School in Tierrasanta.

In March, SD Unified’s board unanimously voted to change Serra High’s name to Canyon Hills High School and to change the school mascot from Conquistadors to a rattlesnake or rattler.

The school’s primary colors are changing from brown and gold to red and black.

The district’s vote came after two sisters started an online petition to change the school's mascot. The sisters and supporters said the school's mascot represented Spanish colonization and its historical link to violence against Native Americans.

Serra High is named after Father Junipero Serra, a canonized Saint who founded Mission San Diego de Alcala in 1769.

However, some in the community are not on board with the change.

The group Preserve Serra High, consisting of Tierrasanta and Murphy Canyon residents, said there was not enough community input on the name-change decision.

Preserve Serra High gathered at Serra High on Tuesday morning to protest the changes.