Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Group protests 'animal captivity' at Sea World San Diego

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Jerod Harris
<p>SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 21: A general view of the atmosphere at the premiere of Sea World San Diego's &quot;Turtle: The Incredible Journey&quot; on June 21, 2011 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)</p>
SeaWorld San Diego offers military veterans free admission this summer
Posted at 4:25 PM, May 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-08 19:25:59-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - About 20 people attended a protest Saturday at Sea World San Diego, part of the ninth annual "Empty The Tanks Worldwide Event" seeking to bring awareness to the plight of captive whales and dolphins.

The protest began at SeaWorld Drive and SeaWorld Way at 11:30 a.m. and was among more than 70 similar events planned around the world, organizer Ellen Ericksen said.

She said the group was also trying to get the San Diego City Council at its next meeting to stop the Sea World fireworks show, happening now on Fridays and Saturdays at about 8 p.m.

The fireworks displays damage the environment, scare residents' pets, and are too loud for nearby residents, Ericksen said.

The protest crowd in past years, before the pandemic, usually numbered about 100, she said.

"This pandemic is a game-changer," she said.

Ericksen plans to hold one or two protests at Sea World every month. The animals at Sea World are being held "like captive criminals. It's horrible and it will end," the longtime activist said. "People are waking up."

Sea World has 10 orcas, and Ericksen says one has been locked in captivity for 54 years.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Sea World's web site says its core values include "love for world life, commitment and sacrifice, and conservation."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!

Leadership

NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!