Group of road repair projects underway as part of city's "Sexy Streets" initiative

San Diego (KGTV)- After years of requests from neighbors to the city, a crumbling street in Claremont is finally getting repaved. As part of the city’s “Sexy Streets” initiative, local leaders kicked off a group of road repair projects this morning.

Over the years, neighbors say Limerick Avenue continued to get worse. Its Neighbors say it’s been a hassle to drive on it, or even walk across it.

“It’s treacherous, it’s dangerous,” says neighbor Sheldon Wolpoff. “You have to drive very carefully around everything. It’s terrible for kids, it’s terrible for people in wheelchairs.”

Wolpoff has lived on Limerick Avenue for more than four decades. He started reaching out to the city in 2017 to get the street fixed.

“When they did the slurrying south of Peyton Place I wondered why it didn’t extend over here. why didn’t they work on this street?” says Wolpoff. “They said because ours is worst. Ok, if it's worst then why don’t you fix it.”

On Wednesday local leaders gathered in the middle of the crumbling road to kick off the long-awaited repairs.

“This is a never-ending process and there will always be more to do,” says City Council member Chris Cate. “In the meantime, we should absolutely celebrate the wins as they come and that’s why we’re here today.”

The repairs are a part of the city’s “Sexy Streets Initiative.” The goal is to transform 54 miles of San Diego’s worst roads. The initiative is more than just paving. It will add things like bike lanes, better sidewalks, and accessible curbs.

“Across the city there are miles of streets that need repairs, not to mention sidewalks, street lights, and more,” says Cate.

For neighbors who live on Limerick Avenue, they are glad their street repairs were the kick-off to many more around the city

“I couldn’t wait for this day,” says Wolpoff. “It’s unbelievable that it’s happening now. It’s been a long hard road.”

Mayor Todd Gloria says he ordered a full street-by-street assessment to prioritize repairs. He hopes to fix 500 miles of roads in the next few years.