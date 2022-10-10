Group attacked, carjacked in Southcrest area, San Diego Police say

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Several people were injured early Monday morning during a reported carjacking in San Diego’s Southcrest neighborhood.

San Diego Police were called to 900 block of Burns Court, near Logan Avenue, at around 4:30 a.m. in response to an assault and vehicle theft.

The victims told police a group of people attacked them at a nearby park and forced them to the ground. The victims were left injured and bleeding as the group stole their black Kia.

According to the victims, one of the attackers fired at least one gunshot as they drove away.

Paramedics treated the injured victims at the scene; none of the victims were hospitalized.

A full description of the stolen car, including the license plate number, was not immediately available.