Grossmont Union High School District rolls out electric buses

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Grossmont Union High School District is trading in the gas pump for a plug for the thousands of rides it gives every school year.

Energy-efficient green buses are rolling out.

"It's altruism. It's huge into the future. It's a big move for us as a district," said Liliana Flores.

It's a proud moment for Flores.

"Using the buses was one of my most fond memories of elementary school," said Flores. "I may only be able to experience the first benefits of it, but however I think of my little cousins. I think of everyone younger than me who could really benefit from green energy."

Diesel buses traveled 1,000,000 miles annually costing the district about $495 thousand dollars in fuel.

GUHSD said the new fleet saves more than two million dollars in annual energy costs.

Michael Botello is going to be behind the wheel of one of the new electric buses and shows off how the buses will save energy.

"Behind me here is the bus charger- this here is connected through the solar panels, I believe that's up on the roof over here. It's all solar charged," said Botello.

He said comparing the diesel bus and electric bus is like comparing apples and oranges.

"These new buses- they're a dream for us," said Botello